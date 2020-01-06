Published:  11:35 AM, 06 January 2020

8 held over RSTU student murder in Natore

Police detained eight people, including a girl, in connection with the murder of a Rajshahi Science and Technology University (RSTU) student in Nabinkinchapur village of the Sadar upazila early Monday.

The deceased was identified as Kamrul, a BBA student.

Faridul Islam, inspector (investigation), said that Kamrul had been missing since Saturday night after he went out of his house following a phone call.

Later, police recovered his body from a bamboo orchard around 11pm on Sunday.

In an overnight driver, police detained a girl and seven others for interrogation, added the inspector.

