8 held over RSTU student murder in Natore

Police detained eight people, including a girl, in connection with the murder of a Rajshahi Science and Technology University (RSTU) student in Nabinkinchapur village of the Sadar upazila early Monday.
The deceased was identified as Kamrul, a BBA student.
Faridul Islam, inspector (investigation), said that Kamrul had been missing since Saturday night after he went out of his house following a phone call.
Later, police recovered his body from a bamboo orchard around 11pm on Sunday.
In an overnight driver, police detained a girl and seven others for interrogation, added the inspector.
