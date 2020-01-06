8 held over RSTU student murder in Natore









Police detained eight people, including a girl, in connection with the murder of a Rajshahi Science and Technology University (RSTU) student in Nabinkinchapur village of the Sadar upazila early Monday.





The deceased was identified as Kamrul, a BBA student.





Faridul Islam, inspector (investigation), said that Kamrul had been missing since Saturday night after he went out of his house following a phone call.





Later, police recovered his body from a bamboo orchard around 11pm on Sunday.





In an overnight driver, police detained a girl and seven others for interrogation, added the inspector.

Leave Your Comments