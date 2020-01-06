Published:  12:51 PM, 06 January 2020

Key winners of 2020 Golden Globes

Key winners of 2020 Golden Globes


The Golden Globes for film and television, organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were awarded at a gala dinner hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan 5.

Following is a list of key winners:

BEST DRAMA

"1917"

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Joaquin Phoenix - "Joker"

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Renee Zellweger - "Judy"

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Taron Egerton - “Rocketman”

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Awkwafina - “The Farewell”

BEST DIRECTOR

Sam Mendes - "1917"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brad Pitt - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern - "Marriage Story"

BEST ANIMATED FILM

"Missing Link"

BEST FOREIGN FILM

"Parasite" - South Korea

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" - "Rocketman"

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES

"Succession" - HBO

BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES

"Fleabag" - Amazon Studios

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA

Brian Cox - “Succession”

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA

Olivia Colman - "The Crown"

BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Ramy Youssef - "Ramy"

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - “Fleabag”

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

"Chernobyl" - HBO

Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Entertainment

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »