Key winners of 2020 Golden Globes









The Golden Globes for film and television, organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were awarded at a gala dinner hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan 5.





Following is a list of key winners:





BEST DRAMA





"1917"





BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL





"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"





BEST ACTOR, DRAMA





Joaquin Phoenix - "Joker"





BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA





Renee Zellweger - "Judy"





BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL





Taron Egerton - “Rocketman”





BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL





Awkwafina - “The Farewell”





BEST DIRECTOR





Sam Mendes - "1917"





BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR





Brad Pitt - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"





BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS





Laura Dern - "Marriage Story"





BEST ANIMATED FILM





"Missing Link"





BEST FOREIGN FILM





"Parasite" - South Korea





BEST ORIGINAL SONG





"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" - "Rocketman"





BEST TV DRAMA SERIES





"Succession" - HBO





BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES





"Fleabag" - Amazon Studios





BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA





Brian Cox - “Succession”





BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA





Olivia Colman - "The Crown"





BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL





Ramy Youssef - "Ramy"





BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL





Phoebe Waller-Bridge - “Fleabag”





BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES





"Chernobyl" - HBO

Leave Your Comments