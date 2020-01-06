PM to address nation Tuesday

Leave Your Comments

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation on Tuesday evening marking the first anniversary of her current government formed through the December-30, 2018 general election.State-owned Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television will simultaneously broadcast the Prime Minister’s address from 7:30pm, said Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim on Monday.Private television channels and radio stations will also air the Prime Minister’s speech.Sheikh Hasina formed the government for the third consecutive term following her party Awami League’s landslide victory in the 11th parliamentary election.The new cabinet was formed on January 7, 2019.