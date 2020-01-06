Action to be taken soon against DU student’s rapists: Minister









Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Monday said legal action will be taken soon against those involved in the rape of Dhaka University (DU) student.





The Home Minister said this while talking to reporters at the Annual Sports Competition organized as part of the Police Week at Rajarbagh Police Lines field in the capital.





A second-year student of Dhaka University (DU) was allegedly raped in the city’s Kurmitola area on Sunday night. She is now undergoing treatment at the One-Stop Crisis Centre (OSCC) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.





The Home Minister said law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident.





Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary and senior officers of different police units were present.

