Diner Sheshe





"A few years ago, I had applied for a job while I was still deciding whether I wanted to do my Masters. That's where I met Vaishu - we belonged to the same batch of new joinees. During a training test, she was super stressed about one particular answer. She just wouldn't stop reconfirming it. That's how we spoke for the first time.





We had different things going on in our lives, so we didn't exactly pay too much attention to each other. But years later, a random WhatsApp text put everything in motion. For some reason, I'd always stayed away from relationships. So when Vaishu came along, I enjoyed her company but I consciously didn't address the elephant in the room.





Soon, I left abroad for my Masters. But through all the changing dynamics in our relationship, our bond never changed. She was the same exciting, fun loving person I knew from day one and she never shied away from expressing her feelings. In fact, she was the one who called out what was going on between us.





She was everything anyone would want in their life, so why push away something so genuine? My parents knew she was the one, and were waiting for me to make it official. And they knew the best way to do that was by pulling off the 'proposal' trick on me. My father gave me a deadline to say yes to a random proposal. So I immediately told them about Vaishu. Now, unlike the movies, our wedding was probably the smoothest one ever.







Our families, though belonging to different castes, bonded more than we could've ever imagined Today, almost a year into the marriage, we're more goofy best friends than husband and wife. We have only one rule - we never go to bed without resolving our issues. We decided that neither of us should ever carry our problems to the next day or be a victim of sleepless nights. So every time there is even the smallest of disagreements, we talk about it. Well, I'm always the one to apologize first, but with her, it's worth it!"





Humans of Bombay, Fb



Leave Your Comments