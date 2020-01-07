Worldwide waffling





Since Boxing Day, as bushfires raged across Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia, the ABC has handled more than 100 emergency broadcasts in a single week, receiving widespread praise for the practical, life-saving information and the professionalism on display. The number of ABC emergency broadcasts for the first half of the 2019-20 financial year is already close to double that of the entire previous year.











Standing on the waterfront at Mallacoota on morning, waiting with his wife and 10-year-old son to board a tender that would take them out to HMAS Choules offshore, Nick Ritar had time to ponder the utter strangeness of what was unfolding in the normally idyllic beach town just south of the NSW border. "We are Australia's first climate refugees," he told the Herald by phone from the wharf, where groups of holidaymakers were being bused down from the local cinema. Three days earlier, on New Year's Eve, Mr Ritar had seen the many-hued shades of hell firsthand. Sheltering in the house of a friend, he and his family watched as the sky itself succumbed to the inferno roaring up out of the bush from the south-west.









Sydney sweltered through one of its hottest days on record, with the city's west approaching a staggering 50 degrees. The mercury in Penrith reached a scorching 48.9 degrees just after 3pm, making it one of the hottest places on earth. As the bushfire threat across large parts of NSW remained critical into Saturday afternoon ahead of predicted volatile winds, heat records tumbled and residents struggled to find ways to cool down.











The Kremlin and its state-run media are none too happy with Donald Trump and his decision to order the killing of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force. In an official statement, Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the decision to liquidate Soleimani as a foolhardy "adventurist" step by the Trump administration, predicting that it will increase tensions in the entire region. "Soleimani was devoted to protecting Iran's national interests. We express our sincere condolences to the Iranian people," Russian Foreign Ministry said. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov went even further, stressing that Soleimani's extrajudicial killing "grossly violates international law" and will result in serious consequences for regional peace and stability.



