Shuvajan recalls Bangabandhu

An artist rendering a song in Shilpakala Academy on Sunday at a program hosted by Shuvajan. -AA





Cultural organization Shuvajan hosted a recital, musical and dance program on Sunday at 6 pm in the capital's Shilpakala Academy paying tribute to father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Songs were rendered in the program paying homage to the memories of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. It was anchored by Shuvajan Secretary General Torun Russell. It was presided over by Shuvajan Organizing Secretary MR Manju. Patriotic poems were recited in the program commemorating Bangabandhu. The program was inaugurated by eminent poet Quazi Rosy while Additional Secretary Shahidul Alam NDC attended the event as chief guest.

Leave Your Comments