Sabrina Sobhan stands beside lynched Renu's children

Bashundhara Group Director Sabrina Sobhan handing over a cheque for Tk 10 lakh to Renu's children on Monday. -AA





Bashundhara Group Director Sabrina Sobhan stands beside the two children of Taslima Begum Renu, who was who was lynched in city's Badda area on July 20 last year.





She handed over a cheque for Tk 10 lakh to Renu's 11-year-old son Tahsin Al Mahir, 4-year-old daughter Tasmin Mahiya Tuba and their cousin Nasir Uddin Titu at Bashundhara Industrial Headquarters-1 in Bashundhara Residential area on Monday. Chief Executive of television channel News24 and Radio Capital Naem Nizam and Editor of Kaler Kantho Imdadul Haq Milan were present during the occasion.







The director of Bashundhara group deposited the taka in their maternal aunt's name as Renu's son and daughter are now living with her.





On July 20, Renu, 40, a single mother of two was lynched around 8:30am when she went to Uttar Badda Government Primary School to ask about the admission process. Later, her nephew Nasir Uddin Titu filed a case against 400 or 500 unknown people with Badda Police Station.





Locals told police that some locals thought that she was a child kidnapper and attacked her.



