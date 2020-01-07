Nanak hospitalized after cardiac arrest

Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak was hospitalized on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest. -AA





Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak was hospitalized after suffering from a cardiac arrest.





He was admitted to Labaid Specialized Hospital at Dhanmondi where he is receiving treatment at Coronary Care Unit (CCU), Nanak's personal assistant Masudur Rahman Biplab confirmed, reports BSS.





Biplab said the AL leader was taken to the hospital as he was feeling chest pain around 10.30am Monday. Quoting doctors, he said two blocks were found in his heart and a stent was inserted into one of the blocked arteries, he said.

