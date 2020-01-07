ASA holds workshop on education

Lakshmipur DC Anjan Chandra Paul attending a workshop on 'Shikkhya-Shebika' at Lakshmipur town on Monday. -AA



A workshop named 'Shikkhya-Shebika' has been held by ASA NGO in Lakshmipur on Monday. The workshop has been arranged at Rose Garden Restaurant. Lakshmipur DC Anjan Chandra Paul inaugurated the workshop as the chief guest.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shafiuddin Bhuiyan was present as special guest. ASA Program Director Hamidul Islam, District Primary Education Officer Monsur Ali and others were present. Many teachers and officials of Asha across the district were present. ASA Lakshmipur Manager Shahjahan Bhuiyan stated at the workshop that more than 133 teachers are currently teaching pre-school students.





---Md Abdul Malek, Lakshmipur

