CAA, NRC and NPR dismantling Saarc badly





Citizens Amend-ment Act 2019, National Registration Council and National Population Registrar -- all passed during the last phase of the year 2019 -- have raised tumultuous repercussions upon Indian citizens all around the country. Though the cutoff year for all these amendments have been taken post 1971, in the Indian states of West Bengal, Tripura and Assam there has been severe impact.







In essence, all three of the CAA, NRC and NPR are synonymous. Due to the impact of partition of India in 1947, we find from historical data, there were diverse numbers of migrants starting from approximately 400 million refugees or sometimes even 4,00,000 or 15 million people crossed over to Independent India's capital city New Delhi. The worst affected cities during post-Independence phases are Kolkata, Guwahati, Agartala and finally Silchar or Karimgunj. Now the modern populace has touched 136 crore or little more than that.







It was very recently the present government of India all of a sudden decided to place and pass on the tables of Indian parliament Citizens Amendment Act or Citizens Amendment Bill, National Registration Council and National Population Registration Bill with the objective of tracing out true numbers of citizens based all around India. Blame game has been passed on to our neighbors like Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan but in true sense of the term we find why the buck has been passed on to the above stated nations.







It is true to accept with dignity that partition of the country has no doubt badly aggravated the population explosion of modern India. Plus internally the population has burgeoned mainly due to lack of involvement towards birth control. It is evident when we witness Indian population at the present juncture is around 136 crore.







Thus in the midst of passing bills like Citizens Amendment Act or Citizens Amendment Bill, setting up of National Registration Council and National Population Registrar worries of Indian citizens are bound to surface but those migrated to Independent India way back in the decade of fifties, sixties and late sixties they need not be so worried as their position is now well anchored all over Indian union.







Will CAA, CAB and NPR dismantle the backbone of migrant populations as well as that of Saarc conglomerations?

Passing of legislative norms like CAA, CAB and NPR have created fissures all over India and also over our close neighbor Bangladesh plus the Saarc conglomerations. It is for quite some time different types of legislatives are badly marring the backbone of Indian culture and traditions which is deeply felt upon India, Bangladesh and other countries in the Subcontinent.







So long everything was going on smoothly but suddenly with the placement of above stated legislations things in the tables of Indian Parliament has converted the culture of Indian democracy into a state of utter pejoratives and calumny the impact of which will be dearly felt upon Bangladesh plus rest of Sub Continent.







As there have been a sea change taking place all around the globe it is to the astonishment of all civil and rational minded societies of India, Bangladesh plus the rest of the South Asian nations, present political dispensation of India is willing to divert the attention of the masses instead of concentrating upon developmental aspects which should have been given topmost priority.







Whether CAA, CAB and NPR will remain in India forever or it has to be withdrawn ultimately?







In perspectives of CAA, CAB and National Population Registrar it is to be noted deeply that those who have migrated to Independent India during post Independence phases in different decades have already framed their identities as citizens of Indian Union. This was framed in major cities of India such as Kolkata, New Delhi and to some extent in Indian commercial capital Mumbai.







Apart from the above stated cities of India, we find that there were pretty large settlements in North Eastern cities like Guwahati, Shillong, Silchar, Karimgunje and Agartala. Now if we once again place legislative bills pertaining to our population then it is sincerely and truly speaking utterly ridiculous. Citizens of India always opine that present ruling dispensation of India should focus upon development work rather what we are witnessing that we are concentrating upon mundane and irrelevant issues which will badly retard our growth processes.







What should be the role of governance all over India?







At the present juncture we find that the government of India should function of development works for the benefit of common citizens. Basic problems of India should be properly looked into by government of India. Burgeoning population should be taken up seriously. The real birth control should have been controlled or taken serious note of by the citizens instead the scenarios noted by us seems utterly distressing.







Thus the data taken up during population updating survey should be analyzed in such a manner that developmental work does not get badly jeopardized. The main aim of taking up population sample survey is to analyze deeply growth and degrowth of populations of India. So the common roles of government of India are stated as follow:







* Emphasize upon developmental work of the country.







* Fund should be allocated in vast amounts by government of India.







* Emphasize upon controlling of burgeoning population of India.







* Emphasize upon agricultural development of the country.







* Emphasize upon industrial growth and employment generation of Indian nationals.







* Emphasize upon socio economic infrastructure of India along with proper utilization of resources.







Summing up the above discourses, one point will glaringly surmise our mind leaving aside the first two aspects third one should be taken up on the specified periods. Through NPR true picture of India is easily analyzed. This will cast great impact upon Sub Continent and also proper functioning of Saarc. It is our sincerest beliefs upon Indian politicians that with the implications of CAA and CAB Saarc is not dismantled so badly.





The writer is a freelance contributor based in Kolkata

