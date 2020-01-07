'BNP foiling election environment in Ctg'

Awami League (AL) nominee for by-election in Chattogram-8 constituency Moslemuddin Ahmed exchanging views with journalists at Chattogram Club auditorium on Monday. -BSS





Awami League (AL) nominee for by-election in Chattogram-8 constituency Moslemuddin Ahmed blamed BNP for spoiling the election environment of by-election through spreading the illogical propagandas in the area. He disclosed this while exchanging views with the journalists at Chattogram Club auditorium on Monday.





President of North District AL and the AL nominee Moslemuddin said we are continuing the election campaign abiding by code of conduct, reports BSS.





He said AL never patronized the terrorism, militancy and the BNP is going to damage the election environment through wrong and fabricated election propaganda. He further claimed that no untoward incidents as yet happened in my constituency during election campaign.





He said Boalkhali Municipality Mayor is conducting election campaign for BNP nominee violating the election code of conduct.





Moslemuddin reiterated his pledge to construct the long cherished second Kalurghat Bridge if he is elected. Acting president of AL city unit Mahtabuddin Chowdhury, general secretary of south district AL Mofizur Rahman and other senior AL leaders among others were present on the occasion.



Besides, former Press club President Abu Sufian, Press club President Ali Abbas, general secretary Chowdhury Farid, President of CUJ Nazimuddin Shamal, general secretary Hasan Ferdous and other senior journalists were present on the occasion.

Leave Your Comments