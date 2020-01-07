Tea imports to be cut due to high local production

BTB will reduce the tea imports due to maximum output of the tea cultivation in the country. -AA





Tea production in Bangladesh up to November 2019 was 89.65 million kg. At the end of December, which stands at 95 million kg. However, the final calculation has not yet been completed by the Bangladesh Tea Board (BTB).





BTB Secretary Kul Pradeep Chakma said that tea production in Bangladesh in 2018 was 82.13 million kg. Production up to November 2019 was 13.77 million kg more than the previous year.





Sources said that initiatives have been taken to reduce the import of tea as tea production within the country has increased. Usually in every year 7 million kg of tea is imported from different countries including Kenya. This year, BTB wants to bring it down in half. The import of 3 million kg tea is allowed this time. Because, a few amount of high quality tea is needed to import to blend with the locally produced tea.





Asked about the increase in tea production, Aminur Rashid Qaderi, Managing Director of Kaptai Waggacchara Tea Gareden, Rangamati, said that the government's various positive initiatives, supply of BT saplings to marginal farmers in hilly areas, research, training, use of modern technology, developed tea production (untouched processing plant), artificial irrigation system, expansion of gardens at a rate of 2.5%, favorable weather, increased worker efficiency and performance, improved production management, etc factors is increasing local tea production.





He said that once Bangladesh was exporter of tea. About 30 percent of the total production was exported. Our tea was exported to 30 countries. We were the eighth in tea exports. Now the purchasing power of the people of our country has increased, the diet has changed. So the internal demand for tea has increased. Bangladesh now turned into a tea import country. He said that everyone from lower to upper level now drinks tea. Tea is very reasonable and available product.



According to BTB sources, tea production in Bangladesh in 2009 was 59.99 million kg. In 2010, it was 60.04 million kg. The following year, it decreased to 59.13 million kg.





Tea production in 2012 was 62.52 million kg, 66.26 million kg in 2013, 63.88 million kg in 2014, 67.38 million kg in 2015, and 85.05 million kg in 2016. The production of tea got lower in 2017. Tea production in 2017 was 78.95 million kg and production in 2018 was 82. 13 million kg.

