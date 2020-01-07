Evans used to have a 'giant poster' of Sandra





'Avengers: Endgame'star Chris Evans has revealed he had a picture of Oscar winner Sandra Bullock on his bedroom ceiling when he was younger. The 'Captain America' actor said he bought a "giant" poster of Bullock when he came to New York. "We visited New York and I bought a giant, giant, giant poster of Sandra Bullock. I put it on the ceiling of my bedroom. "Not that Sandy's not cool, but that's a loser thing to do," Evans told W magazine. The actor's latest project is Rian Johnson's whodunit 'Knives Out'. The film also stars Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Michael Shannon, among others.





