Jennifer Lopez reminisces





The 'Hustlers' actress, 50, graces one of the covers of W. magazine's "Best Performances 2020" issue, in which she reveals she once considered trying out stripping early on in her career. "There was a moment in my life when my friends, who were also dancers, told me about making thousands of dollars at clubs in New Jersey," Lopez said, who added that it sounded awfully good when she was broke and eating pizza every day. "But I never did it." Instead, now a two-time Golden Globe nominee, for 1998's Selena and last year's 'Hustlers', Jenifer has cemented herself as one of Hollywood's power players. The singer and actress was named one of People's People of the Year after whirlwind 2019 that saw her experience some of her career's biggest highs from her "It's My Party" tour to Oscar buzz for her performance as a stripper in 'Hustlers'.



