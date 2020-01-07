Abhishek reacts to poster of Aishwarya's next





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most adorable couples of b-town. Junior Bachchan is really affectionate towards wifey Aishwarya and never shies away from PDA. Abhishek did the same with his recent comment on the first poster of Aishwarya's film, 'Ponniyin Selvan'. Makers of the film released the first poster of the movie on twitter yesterday. They wrote, "Are you ready to witness the beginning of the golden era on the big screen? The same poster was shared by a fan on Twitter who captioned it as, "The first glimpse of #PonnyinSelvan already has me so excited. Imagine the day we get Aishwarya's first look, I swear I'll pass out."





Leave Your Comments