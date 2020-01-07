Alia Bhatt's new lingo

Alia Bhatt



Sanjay Leela Bhansali's under-production 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is turning out to be a learning experience for Alia Bhatt in ways that she had never imagined.





Not only did she have to change her body language to match that of the gangsters of the time, she is also getting used to a feast of profanities in Hindi and Marathi that she had never heard before.





A source reports, "It is quite a culture shock for Alia to hear the way her character speaks. The cusswords are like a swearing-in ceremony into a world Alia never thought she could ever enter."





The expletives are part of her character's vocabulary and Alia is a good learner. "She often has to ask the meaning of certain words that her character has to spew angrily. The unit goes into amused convulsions trying to explain what the profanity means," says a source.





---Agencies

