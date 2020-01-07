



If there is any actress who has subjected to body shaming for the longest time, it has to be Sonakshi Sinha. In a recent interview, the actress how even after shedding 30 kgs she continues to be labeled as "fat".





Talking about the same Sonakshi said, "Someone comes up with something and that sticks with you forever. Whatever my waist size is, I am forever being called fat. It is quite unpleasant really. Especially since I was heavily overweight at one point and had put in a lot of effort to shed those extra kilos before joining Bollywood. I knew it is a visual medium and I had to look a certain way to become an actor".





Sonakshi says it was her confidence and positive mindset: "I have always been a very confident person, even while going through all that bullying and fat shaming in school. I knew I am not only about how I look. I was great at sports, debates, plays; I had all those things going for me.







I had no doubt about the fact that I am very talented, irrespective of how I look," she says. She goes on to that she has applied the same approach to her work as well, "I have continued with the same approach. When I did 'Lootera' (2013), I was at my biggest on screen, and I gave you a critically acclaimed performance as Pakhi. I was at my thinnest when I did 'Mission Mangal '(2019) and got so much appreciation for playing Eka Gandhi. Your talent is not related to your weight. But you need to have the talent!"





Leave Your Comments