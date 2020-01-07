



Drawings and paintings by 50 renowned artists have been displayed at a group show under way at Shilpangan Gallery in Dhanmondi in the capital.





The exhibition titled 'His Dream World' was inaugurated on December 27, 2019 by sculptor and artist Hamiduzzaman Khan where writer and critic Moinuddin Khaled was also present.The exhibition has been organized by noted photographer Nasir Ali Mamun where 110 artworks from his personal collection have been displayed.





The show displays works by eminent artists namely Abdur Razzaque, Aminul Islam, S M Sultan, Rafiqun Nabi, Alakesh Ghosh, Kanak Chanpa Chakma, Murtaja Baseer, Mustafa Monwar, Rabin Mondal, Paritosh Sen, Ranjit Das and others.





'Collecting autographs of renowned personalities is one of my hobbies. As a portrait photographer, I meet people from different arenas. I always ask them for their autographs. Artists always draw something while signing autographs. This is how I started collecting drawings and paintings in the early '70s,' said Nasir Ali Mamun.





'This is my third art exhibition. Previously I have held two exhibitions respectively in 2012 titled 'Tar Alo Tar Chaya' and in 2014 titled 'Kirtimander Shilpakarma'. I am still collecting artworks,' he added.





Artworks depicting human and animal figures, self-portraits, diversity of life, culture and others are being displayed at the exhibition. The works have been created using mediums such as pencil, ink, pastel, acrylic, and oil.





Among the displayed works, artist Murtaja Baseer's lithograph work is sure to grab attention of visitors. The work, depicting a fish, was created in 1959.





Rafiqun Nabi's self-portrait was collected by Mamun in 2004.Late Indian artist K G Subramanyan's ink on acid-free paper artwork depicts a girl holding a goat. Rokeya Sultana's painting, portraying revenge, was painted using watercolor. Kanak Chanpa Chakma's work portrays an ethnic minority woman dressed in traditional cloths.







A serigraph by Shahabuddin Ahmed has been displayed at the show. The piece is a self-portrait that depicts the artist as a freedom fighter. The work by Rabin Mondal portrays a Santal woman. The acrylic artwork has been created with shades of blue and brown on acid-free paper.





Samarjit Roy Choudhury's displayed painting titled 'Dream' was drawn in 2014. The 36X50 cm artwork has been done with pen and pastel color on acid-free paper. It portrays a female face using geometric shapes. The show will end on January 11.



Leave Your Comments