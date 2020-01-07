Marshal, Anny in new tele-drama 'Climax'





Popular model-actress Anny Khan paired up with actor Wahid Iqbal Marshal for a new tele-drama titled 'Climax'. Written by Dayal Saha, the drama has been directed by Sajib Mahmud. Marshal, who himself has come up with the concept of the story, informed that the story of 'Climax' is inspired by a true life event.





"The story of 'Climax' has been inspired by a true story. Though I portrayed challenging roles in different projects in the past, still I found my role in this drama is very challenging. Sajib Mahmud has directed the drama with a lot of care. Actress Anny and I shared a good chemistry in the drama as we previously worked together", Marshal said.





Regarding the drama, Anny said, "I always try my best to nurture my character going deep into the story. I always perform in any drama with utmost cordiality. I am optimistic about 'Climax' which I believe will be liked by the viewers." 'Climax' will be aired on Banglavision soon.

Leave Your Comments