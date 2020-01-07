Gibson in line as Tigers bowling coach role





The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has talked with current Cumilla Warriors coach Otis Gibson about taking up the role as bowling coach of Bangladesh national team, which has been vacant since the departure of Charl Langeveldt.





Otis Gibson who is in Bangladesh now to guide the Cumilla Warriors in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) as head coach confirmed the update on Monday.





According to the BCB, Langeveldt was released due to the request of South Africa who wants to redesign their coaching panels. "Yes, talks are ongoing," Gibson told the media on Monday. "I cannot deny that talks are going on but it is a long process." Gibson is a well-known coach in the World Cricket.







He has the massive experience in first class level as he had played for Leicestershire and Staffordshire. Gibson decided to take up the coaching role after retiring from all forms of competitive cricket. He served as England's bowling coach for a brief while before taking over as the head coach of West Indies. He was also the West Indies coach when they won the T20 World Cup in 2012.



Gibson made it clear he has the interest to be the bowling coach of Bangladesh and if everything remains okay, he will take up the role.





"I love cricket and want to coach bowling. I will take the opportunity if I can groom young pacers," he said. As he is coaching the Cumilla Warriors team, he already has made some connections with a few of the pacers."I know a few of the players. Al Amin, who is a national team player and is currently playing in our [Cumilla] side. If an opportunity comes I will look at it positively," he concluded.





