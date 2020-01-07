BFF names squad for Bangabandhu Gold Cup

BFF general secretary Abu Nayem Sohag (L), Bangladesh national football team Manager Satyajit Das Rupu (M) and assistant coach of the team Stuart Paul Wattkiss (R) captured during a press meet at BFF house at Motijheel in the capital on Monday. -BFF





Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Monday announced a 23-member National Football team for the upcoming six-nation Bangabandhu Gold Cup International Football Tournament which is scheduled to begin on January 15.





BFF announced the final national squad at a press-conference at BFF house at Motijheel in the capital on Monday where BFF general secretary Abu Nayem Sohag, Team Manager Satyajit Das Rupu and assistant coach of the team Stuart Paul Wattkiss were present. Jamal Bhuiyan will lead Bangladesh team.







Hosts Bangladesh will be pitted in tough Group A of the Bangabandhu Gold Cup, named after father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with tournament top seed and holders Palestine and islanders Sri Lanka while Group B team comprise of three African nations -- Burundi, Mauritius and Seychelles.





Reliable defender Tapu Barman returned to the national squad after long time recovering from injury alongside new face cum promising midfielder of Chattogram Ahahani Manik Hossain Mollah while Biplo Ahmed and Yeasir Arafat were dropped-for injury and off-form respectively.







Selected players were asked to report to Team Manager Satyajit Das Rupu today at 7pm at Hotel Fars & Resorts with their kits to join the national camp on Wednesday morning.







In the latest FIFA rankings -- Palestine are in 106th slot while Burundi in 151st, Mauritius in 172nd, hosts Bangladesh in 187th, Seychelles in 200th and Sri Lanka in 205th position. In the last edition of the meet in 2018, Palestine emerged champions beating Tajikistan by 4-3 goals in the tie-breaker. Bangladesh finished runners-up in 2015 conceding 3-2 goals defeat against Malaysia in the final.







