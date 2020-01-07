BBPL final lap begins today

Chattogram Challengers skipper Mahmudullah Riyad (R), who has been missing in action following a hamstring injury, back in the training session on Monday while wicket-keeper batsman Nurul Hasan (L) playing football during practice at the Sher-e-Bangla Nat



The ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) has reached the last week before the playoffs. But there is still uncertainty about the teams qualifying for the playoff stages. Andre Fletcher led Sylhet Thunder is the only team to be knocked out of the special edition of BPL.





The race for the BPL playoff spots remains as hot as ever with as many as four teams vying for two remaining berths. So far, table-topper Rajshahi Royals and Chattogram Challengers are the two teams which have confirmed their qualification.





As the business end of BPL approaches, Cumilla Warriors will take on excluded Sylhet Thunder today with a prayer on their lips as they meet each other in a must-win encounter in the final group phase at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.





Cumilla and Rangpur are the two teams who have it all to do. With two games remaining for Rangpur, Watson and his men will need to win both and even then, qualification will not be assured.





Cumilla are in the same boat as Rangpur but are further boosted with three matches still to go. They too, need to win their remaining fixtures. In that case, Cumilla and Rangpur will be tied on points but such is the difference in their respective net run-rates that the latter will still crash out.





Hence, what Dawid Malan and his men need are three victories in the upcoming matches to confirm playoffs. Cumilla's skipper Malan has been in sublime form with bat but the team has not clicked as a whole with their bowling being a major letdown.





Sylhet have already been knocked after a dismal run of performances in their group matches. The battered side will only fight for pride when they take on Cumilla Warriors in their last match of this special BPL edition.





Meanwhile, with 14 points under their belts, Rajshahi and Chattogram are all but sure of their presence in the playoffs, although the top two teams would look to finish the league stage among the top two in order to get two chances of qualifying into the final. They will meet each-other in the day's high voltage clash under the lights.







Rajshahi on Saturday night not only became the second team to qualify for the Bangladesh Premier League playoffs after they beat struggling Sylhet Thunder in the Sylhet leg conclusion match but also climbed to the top of the table. Chattogram of the other hand became the first team to confirm their playoff berth when they outplayed Khulna Tigers at the same day.







They imported T20 rockstar Chris Gayle who reached in Dhaka on Monday. Defiantly the game changer Chris Gayle's inclusion will boost Chattogram a lot.



