Razzaque for good governance





Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque on Monday underscored the need for ensuring good governance in the market management, starting that otherwise the farmers will not get fair prices for their products.





"Market monitoring should be continued. Reasons behind the gap of prices of agricultural goods between the growers and consumers should be found out. This will lead to taking an effective measure in this regard," he said.The minister made the comments while addressing a seminar at Bangladesh Krishi Proshikkhan Academy, reports BSS.





Agriculture Secretary Md Nasiruzzaman and Department of Agriculture Extension Director General (DG) Dr Abdul Mueed, addressed the seminar as special guests with academy DG Dr Md Abu Sayeed Mia in the chair.





Bangladesh Agriculture University former vice chancellor Dr MA Sattar Mandal presented the key paper in the seminar. Razzak urged all concerned to work together with utmost sincerity for expanding the market of export of agri products for the betterment of farmers. Earlier, the minister inaugurated the newly-constructed training center of the academy.



