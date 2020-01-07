Two lakh students to get ICT training by 2022

A participant receiving a certificate from the CodersTrust (CT) Country Director Md Ataul Gani Osmani at a prize-giving ceremony in the capital recently.





The CodersTrust (CT), a global skill development institution in Bangladesh, organized a "Certificates and Prize Giving Ceremony" for its graduates on its main campus at Banani in the capital recently.





Presided over by Country Director of CT Md Ataul Gani Osmani, Senior Secretary of Information and Communication Technology Division NM Ziaul Alam was present as the chief guest while former Education Secretary Nazrul Islam Khan, Director General of Bangladesh Industrial and Technical Assistance Center (BITAK) Dr Md Mufizur Rahman, Senior Advisor to CodersTrust Bangladesh Brigadier General (retd) Abdul Halim and Founder of KSB Foundation Sonia Bashir Kabir were present as the special guests. Among others, Co-Founder of CoderTrust Aziz Ahmed was also present at the session.







Praising the training activities of CodersTrust, the speakers of the program opined that there is a good number of unemployed youths in Bangladesh who can contribute to the development of the country having proper training.







When the youth section of the country will be technologically skilled, the country will no longer be remained as a third-world country. CT Bangladesh has been working relentlessly for 5 years to transform the potential human resources, predominantly the youth, into skilled professionals.

