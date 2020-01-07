Gerald Durrell





Gerald Malcolm Durrell, OBE was a British naturalist, zookeeper, conservationist, author, and television presenter. He founded the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust and the Jersey Zoo on the Channel Island of Jersey in 1959. His memoirs of his family's years living in Greece were adapted into two television series (My Family and Other Animals, 1987, and The Durrells, 2016-2019) and one television film (My Family and Other Animals, 2005). He wrote approximately forty books, mainly about his life as an animal collector and enthusiast, the most famous being My Family and Other Animals (1956). He was the youngest brother of novelist Lawrence Durrell. Durrell was born in Jamshedpur, British India on 7 January 1925. Durrell founded the Jersey Zoological Park in 1959 to house his growing collection of animals.



