



Mamata Shankar is an Indian actress. She is known for her work in Bengali cinema. She has acted in films by directors including Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Rituparno Ghosh, Buddhadeb Dasgupta and Gautam Ghosh. In addition to being an actress, she is a dancer and choreographer . Shankar was born on 7 January 1955 (age 64) in Kolkata, West Bengal, India to the dancers Uday Shankar and Amala Shankar. She was the niece of musician Pandit Ravi Shankar. Her brother, Ananda Shankar, was an Indo-Western fusion musician. Shankar made her film debut with Mrigayaa in 1976, directed by Mrinal Sen. Shankar is married, and runs the Udayan - Mamta Shankar Dance Company, which was founded in 1986, and which travels extensively throughout the world, with the 'Mamata Shankar Ballet Troupe'.



