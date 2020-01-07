A day at Bangladesh Agricultural University





The day started quite earlier than usual for we had a train to catch; the train to Mymensingh. Our destination was precisely Bangladesh Agricultural University (also known as BAU, in short) the top ranked University of Bangladesh according to webmatrix University ranking 2017.





My brother happens to be a post graduate under the department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology(BMB) there and I had heard so much about the very institute that since the train started , all I could think about was how exciting it would be to finally get to see around the whole campus and all!







At the same time there was the question in my drowsy head, " Is a visit to a varsity campus worth all this sleep deprivation and the tireless jaunt?" Well, we'll get to that answer in a while...





After some hour-long train ride, the vibrant view of moving landscapes by the window came to a halt and we got down at the station. We were four in number; my parents, sister and I. As we all managed to get a day off, we thought it would be cool to pay a surprise visit to my brother and see around the entire campus.







And so here we were! According to the plan, we hired what people around here call an "Easy-bike", a four-wheeled engined vehicle to get there. After a half hour-long journey, we reached "karimBhaban" , the oldest building around the campus which houses the chemistry departments of the University.







The ground floor is allocated to the department of Agro chemistry and the second floor to Biochemistry where the first floor is shared by both the departments. We then made a phone call to my brother there who , delightedly, received us and gave us a tour of the "Karim Bhaban".







Oh and was he surprised? Nope, the suprise-giving thing was a failure since my parents' phone call the previous day gave away major spoilers! Anyway, He showed us around the room where they've been experimenting on some lab rats and the place smelled strongly of, umm I don't know, "Rats" maybe?







And in case you don't know what rats smell like, I'm assuring you it's just not so pleasant. But the department of Agro chemistry and the chamber where the late famous writer Humayun Ahmed used to teach as a Professor was the most appealing to me. It gave off a mixed vibe; classical and cherubic.





Having knocked around the entire building, we got down. A five-minute walk from there and there was the Campus "ShahidMinar" standing proudly in its own glory. Just on the other side of the road was the "Botanical Garden".







We got our entrance tickets and went in. While walking around the verdant and uncommonly calm site, some of the trees like Sundari, golpatastronly reminded me of the last year's Sundarban tour. The river Brahmaputra flowing adjacent to it offered a more imposing aspect. I only wish it were more looked after because if it were, I believe that it would naturally make one of the most worthwhile sites in the city!





By the time we were done exploring the garden, it was lunchtime and my oh my, were we starving! We decided to take our meal at "Miloner hotel" , the regular eating place for the students around there and as expected, the food surely did not disappoint.







Facing opposite to the restaurant was the "Prachindip Juice Bar" seliing fresh fruit juices and other beverages. To city dwellers like us, the price seemed too reasonable in front of the quality and taste. We sure made the best use of that! Some of my brother's friends, they had been the most gracious in accompanying us for the rest of the tour and made it way merrier in the process.







They showed us around the "Agricultural Museum" which held some of the most significant relics of our history and also took us to the "Horticulture Centre" which was so full of life and vibrant! The varieties of Roses (including GREEN roses!) were the main centers of attraction.





Then comes the brief 'journey by boat by the bank of the Brahmaputra' part. The sun was on the verge of setting , the crimson horizon and the misty aura around it created a striking atmosphere as the boat glided ; the water was strangely calm and still . And what mystery lied on the other side of it, well, that remains a mystery still!





We took the final stroll around the BAU campus, shortly after. As the night was falling, under those neon lights, the campus looked a different kind of 'magnificent'; not to mention the grandeur of the "Bangabandhu Memorial square" . The beautifully architected establishment known as "the corridor" to the students there, mainly built as a link to different student halls, also caught special attention.





I really did not feel like leaving at all but as all good things must come to an end, we were to return by the night train. The wonderful single-day tour was to come to an end as we bid goodbye to the resplendent campus of BAU and the serene city of Mymensingh. All along the way back to Dhaka, in my semi-sleeping head, I only kept on replaying the entire day to the beat of the wobbling train....





Well now you decide whether the visit to a varsity campus was worth all that sleep deprivation and the tireless jaunt. For me, I'd say it was beyond and more! Ask me more; do I want to go back there again? Unquestionably!





Era Alam is a student, Viqarunnisa Noon College

