No alternative to skill development: President

President Md Abdul Hamid adorning a student of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) with a medal at the institution's convocation he joined as its chancellor on Monday. -PID





President Abdul Hamid on Monday stressed the need for taking an initiative to build the young generation as skilled human resources with science and IT knowledge.





"The 21th century has thrown various challenges to us at the national and international levels. We're facing intense competitions and there's no alternative to skill development to survive in the competitions. We've to take initiatives to make our younger generation skilled and knowledgeable in science and information technology," he said.







The President was addressing the fifth convocation of the Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) at Mirpur Cantonment, reports UNB. He said it is extremely important to put emphasis on science education in addition to humanities and business ones from the elementary level to the higher one.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has declared 'Vision 2021' or 'Digital Bangladesh' in view of the global context, he said adding, "I believe, we'll be able to build 'Digital Bangladesh' by making the new generation skilled in information technology."





Stressing the need for turning students into skilled human resources for the country, he emphasized profession-oriented education as this has become essential in this competitive world. He also underscored the need for taking education programs in line with the demand in the job market.





Praising the initiative to publish the book 'Bangabandhu A Profile in Leadership' focusing on life and works of Bangabandhu on the occasion of Mujib Borsho, the President said such research is really praiseworthy. Although BUP is a new university, it is making relentless efforts to provide quality education, Hamid said lauding its activities.







A total of 1,778 students received degrees at the convocation. Twelve of them were awarded Chancellor's Gold Medals for their outstanding performances while 22 received Vice- Chancellor Award.Besides, seven received certificates for completing their PhD courses.







National Professor Dr Anisuzzaman was present as the Convocation Speaker while Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and BUP Vice Chancellor Maj Gen Md Emdad-Ul-Baria also spoke at the convocation.The chiefs of the three services were present. The BUP began its journey on January 5, 2008 as the 30th public university in Bangladesh.









