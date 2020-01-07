We want justice

Students of Dhaka University demonstrated on the campus on Monday demanding justice over the rape of a second-year undergraduate student in the capital's Kurmitola on Sunday evening. -Zahidul Islam/AA



Protest have flared up on the Dhaka University campus with hundreds of students took to the streets following the rape of a second-year student of the institution in the capital's Kurmitola on Sunday night.





During the protest on Monday, the agitating students gave the authorities 24-hour ultimatum to arrest the 'rapist'. They demanded capital punishment for the perpetrator.





Santrash Birodhi Chhatra Oikya, a new alliance of 12 student bodies, blocked Shahbagh intersection for about an hour on Monday to press their demands.







After the withdrawal of the blockade, Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) Vice President Nurul Haque Nur said they want to see the arrest of the perpetrators within 48 hours.





Bangladesh Chhatra League, student wing of ruling Awami League, formed a human chain and held a rally in front of Raju Sculpture on the campus demanding immediate arrest of and trial for the perpetrator.Earlier, DU BCL unit leaders and activists brought out a procession on the campus around 3:00am demanding justice for the rape victim.





Bangladesh General Student's Right Protection Council -- formerly known as Quota reformists group -- also protested the incident.They formed a human chain and staged demonstration on the campus demanding capital punishment for the perpetrator.





Sifatul Islam, a student of DU philosophy department, started a fast-unto-death protest in front of the Raju Sculpture over the rape incident.Demanding arrest of and punishment for the rapist, a group of Jatiatabadi Chhatra Dal staged protest at the foot of Aparajeyo Bangla on the campus at noon.





According to friends of the victim, she boarded the university's bus to travel to her friend's house on Sunday to prepare for the exams. An unidentified man gagged her immediately after she got off the bus in Kurmitola at 7pm. He then took her to a nearby secluded place and violated her. The girl lost consciousness at one point.





After she regained consciousness at 10pm, she visited her friend's house by auto-rickshaw and told her about the incident. Later, her classmates arrived and took her to the university's hall. She was admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital after midnight.





DU Pro-Vice Chancellor (education) Prof Nasrin Ahmad said, "This type of awful incidents has become very common nowadays. However, we rarely see justice being served and the incidents eventually get lost in time."DU Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani said, the university authorities have filed a complaint with Shahbagh police station and the girl's father has filed a case with Cantonment police station.





DU will provide all kind of support she needs, he added.DMCH Director Brig Gen AKM Nasiruddin said a seven-member medical board, headed by Gynecology Prof Salma Rouf, has been formed to ensure her better treatment.







DMCH head of Forensics Sohel Mahmud said evidence of rape has been found after the primary examination. Shahbagh police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abul Hasan said the complaint has been forwarded to the Cantonment police station.







Police have meanwhile identified the scene of the rape of the DU student in Kurmitola.Members of the police's Criminal Investigation Department or CID collected evidence from the scene beside a street near the golf club in the area on Monday afternoon.





The evidence included a pair of the student's sandals, her scarf, watch, notebook, key ring, and pants, according to Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.





"The place is not much secluded, but bushes behind a big tree created some cover," he said.Earlier, the physicians of Dhaka Medical College Hospital found evidence of rape on the second-year undergraduate student of the university.





