'BD to have highest growth in Asia'





American business magazine Forbes has stated through an analysis that Bangladesh will gain the highest economic growth in Asia during 2020.





According to Forbes, Bangladesh will have a GDP growth of 8% or above in 2020 by means of foreign investments, low labor cost, readymade garments (RMG) and some other industries. Forbes said that Bangladesh has been able to attract a great deal of foreign investments for its textile and RMG sectors as labor cost is cheap in the country.





Forbes has reported that India will have the second highest growth in Asia during 2020 which is 7.2%. According to Forbes, India aims to produce and export a broad range of electronic goods this year.





Tajikistan will also do well in economic terms in light of the analysis of Forbes with a GDP growth of 7%. Tajikistan acquired GDP growth of 7.1% and 7.3% in 2017 and 2018 respectively.Forbes has informed that Myanmar is likely to have a GDP growth of 6.8% in 2020. Myanmar had been under military rule for a long time.







The analysis of Forbes shows that some economic reforms in Myanmar are expediting its development. However, economists have remarked that political commitment and more private investments are required for Bangladesh to reach the desired level of socio-economic advancement.





