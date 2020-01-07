'Khaleda wants treatment at advanced health center'





BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said their Chairperson Khaleda Zia informed them that she wants to go to any advanced health centre as she is not given proper treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).







He said, "Our leader (Khaleda) has given us a message that she wants treatment at any advanced health centre as she is not getting treatment now." The BNP leader came up with the remarks at a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office, a day after a meeting between Khaleda and her relatives at the BSMMU.





He said the Appellate Division directed the BSMMU authorities to provide the BNP chief with advanced treatment. "But of course they're failing to do so. It's now necessary to send her to an advanced centre for advanced treatment, and this is the only way-out."





Fakhrul said there is no doubt that her health condition has deteriorated further.He said their party senior leaders sent letters many times to the Home Ministry seeking permission for meeting Khaleda to see for themselves her real condition, but the ministry did not respond.





He also said they will send another letter to the ministry requesting it to allow them to meet their chairperson."What we've long been saying that she has been kept in jail out of political vengeance.







Now we fear she's been pushed towards death. We don't know whether it's their objective," he observed.The BNP leader demanded the government immediately release Khaleda and ensure her advanced treatment. "Or else, the government will be held responsible for any circumstances, and it must be accountable to people."





On Sunday, Khaleda's late son Arafat Rahman Koko's wife Sharmila Rahman, granddaughter Zahia Rahman, her sister Selima Islam and three other relatives met Khaleda at the BSMMU.After the meeting, Selima Islam alleged that the government is conspiring to kill her sister in jail by depriving her of bail and treatment since her condition is 'deteriorating fast'.





Khaleda has been in jail since she was convicted in Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February, 2018. She was found guilty in another corruption case later the same year, though her party claims both cases are politically motivated.The BNP chief has been receiving treatment at the BSMMU since April 1 last year.





