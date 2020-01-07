Complaining is a habit of BNP: Tofail





Awami League Advisory Council member Tofail Ahmed on Monday said BNP has a habit of complaining after losing elections. He said, "They're already saying that they won't be able to win this (DNCC, DSCC) election although they're participating in the election as part of their movement. Such statement proves that they've already lost. Complaining is their habit."







Tofail Ahmed made the remarks while talking to the media at the introductory meeting of AL election committee for Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) election in the city's Banani.





He also said BNP's pessimistic stance is making their activists lose confidence.





"We have taken this election very seriously. We want to win election by conducting a fair poll. We want to win it securing votes of people. For this, party members and activists will go from door to door and ask for votes," he said. The committee shall visit Election Commission on Tuesday to ensure level-playing field for the AL-backed candidates in DNCC, DSCC election.





Tofail Ahmed further said the party does not believe in applying force to win the polls. AL Presidium Member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim ,who is also a member of the DNCC election committee, said BNP is not a legitimate political party. "They (BNP) are in no way a political party; for BNP was born in the cantonment," he said.Sheikh Selim mentioned that AL will have sub-committees for conducting poll in 1,400 centers.







AL-backed mayoral candidate for DNCC election Atiqul Islam, AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Cultural Affairs Secretary Ashim Kumar Ukil, Publicity and Publishing Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap and former Organisational Secretary Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury were, among others, present at the meeting.





