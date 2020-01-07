Published:  01:10 PM, 07 January 2020

Hit by drug-addict son, mother dies at Rajshahi hospital

A mother, who was hit allegedly by his drug-addict son in Godagari municipality area on Monday morning, died at Rajshahi  Medical College Hospital (RMCH) at night.

The deceased was identified as Shukti Rani, 50, wife of Asha Ghosh of Srimantapur village in the municipality.

Khairul Islam, officer-in-charge of Godagari Police Station, said Shukti was admitted to RMCH after being injured in an attack by her drug-addict son Sumon Ghosh, 32, with a stick around 9:15am.

She succumbed to her injuries at RMCH at 9pm while undergoing treatment, the OC added.

Police sent body to the hospital  morgue for autopsy, said the OC adding that they are trying to arrest Sumon.

Police are taking preparation to file a case.

