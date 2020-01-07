Septuagenarian killed by wild elephant in Chattogram





A septuagenarian man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Old Motor Station area of Bottoli village in Anowara upazila here on Tuesday.





The deceased was identified as Mohammad Solaiman, 72, a resident of the village.





According to witnesses, Mohammad Solaiman died on the spot when he was attacked by a wild elephant while going to a mosque to offer his Fazr prayers.





Anisuzzaman, range officer of Anowara Wildlife Department, said being informed, they have started for the accident spot.





“There are no permanent solutions to this problem but we can try to lessen the damage done by wild elephants,” he added.









