PM to address nation today













Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation today evening on the occasion of the completion of one year of the present government.





“The prime minister will deliver her speech at 7:30 pm today on the occasion of the completion of one year of the present government,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.





Her speech will be broadcast by Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar as well as private TV channels and radio stations.





Sheikh Hasina was sworn-in as the prime minister for the fourth time, third in a row, on January 7, 2019 after her party Bangladesh Awami League secured a landslide victory in the general elections held on December 30, 2018.

