Bangabandhu’s birth centenary: Dhaka ready to welcome global leaders

Bangladesh has received a long list of global leaders to become part of a series of programmes during the ‘Mujib Year’ the countdown of which begins on January 10, creating another milestone in the history of Bangladesh.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr Yousef A Al-Othaimeen, former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, former Indian National Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and former Unesco Director General Irina Bokova are among the global leaders.

January 10 marks the triumphant return of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to a liberated Bangladesh. On this historic day, people will create another milestone by gathering together and launching the countdown to start the ‘Mujib Year’.

“We want to be selective for the March 17 event. We’re in discussion to select who will be our guests on March 17,” Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Tuesday.

Chief coordinator of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury and former Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali were, among others, present the event at International Mother Language Institute.

He said since there will be a series of events round the year with the participation of global leaders from various parts of the world.

The Foreign Minister said some of the global leaders have confirmed their participation officially while some made confirmation verbally.

Dr Momen said the government wants to spread the ideals of Bangabandhu across the world and Bangladesh’s 77 missions abroad have taken 261 programmes, including introduction of Bangabandhu chair in a number of universities abroad and naming roads after Bangabandhu.

He said Bangladesh will make its stronger presence in Pakistan having the biggest mission in size and setting up a mural of Bangabandhu there.

The Foreign Minister said Bangladesh will be branded anew across the world highlighting significant successes it made in the past years. “We’ll brand Bangladesh abroad positively with our achievements. It’s a land of opportunity and a vibrant economy.”

He said Bangladesh is also a model of peace as Bangladesh has been resolving problems with its neighbours peacefully.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced that March 17, 2020 to March 17, 2021 would be celebrated as the the ‘Mujib Borsho’ (Mujib Year) across the country to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.

Year-long programmes at home and abroad will be observed with the participation of the mass people at the government and party levels apart from engagement from Bangladesh’s foreign friends.

The ‘Mujib Borsho’ will be followed by the golden jubilee celebrations of the country's independence in 2021.