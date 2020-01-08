Diner Sheshe





"For a whole week, around 20,000 students of Aligarh Muslim University held non-violent protests. As soon as the news of how violent things were at Jamia reached us, we knew we had to be more careful. We called a General Body Meeting at 6:00 PM that day.







We wanted students to be careful and also inform them about what was going on in Delhi. A large group of us students gathered at Bab-e-syed, the main gate of the university. Before we even realized, the police force and the Rapid Action Force arrived and demanded that the gates be closed. People started to panic.





Some of us went ahead to ask what was happening, but there were stones being thrown in our direction-- we had no idea where they were coming from. We were scared. Everything moved really fast after that; the police broke the gates of the university open and started firing randomly towards the groups of students; they sprayed tear gas and threw stun-grenades. We all tried to get back to our hostels.





It was very chaotic, people were running in every direction and were being chased by the police. The police threw stun-grenades at us -- one of the students picked it up to throw it away and it exploded in his hand. I only remember yelling after that. They were just hitting us -- anyone that was within their reach was beaten. They followed us into the Morrison Hostel -- we were just trying to get away from them.





It felt like forever before things began to quieten down. By now, the sirens of ambulances was all I could hear. But no matter how many ambulances came, there were still so many people injured and covered in blood. There were so many people crying. It was 2 in the morning when all 20,000 of us were told to vacate the hostel immediately -- staying there wasn't safe anymore.





So many of us are from Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Kashmir are stuck in Delhi right now because we are scared of making the trip back home. I don't know what has happened to those who were detained. I don't know what has happened to those who were injured. But what I do know is that there is so much hate everywhere right now -- we can't keep living like this."





Humans of Bombay, Fb



