Worldwide waffling





Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan is "unjustifiable" and he is thought to have left the country using "illegal methods", the Japanese justice minister said in the first official public comments on the case. "Our country's criminal justice system sets out appropriate procedures to clarify the truth of cases and is administered appropriately, while guaranteeing basic individual human rights. The flight by a defendant on bail is unjustifiable," said Ms Masako Mori. "It is clear that we do not have records of the defendant Ghosn departing Japan. It is believed that he used some wrongful methods to illegally leave the country.











China has started lifting major restrictions on foreign investment in its financial sector, a move long demanded by the United States as the world's two biggest economies are locked in a fierce trade battle. From the start of 2020, foreign banks can now set up wholly-owned branches in China without a local partner holding the majority stake, the banking regulatory authority, CBIRC, announced on Friday. In the past, foreign banks were required to have a local Chinese partner and not allowed to hold more than 49 percent of their respective joint ventures. The announcement could be seen as a gesture of goodwill by China towards the US as Washington says a preliminary trade agreement between the two sides looks set to be signed this month.









The temporary halt affects Canadian military personnel in Iraq involved in Operation Impact, including Canadian special forces involved in training Iraqi personnel, Department of National Defence sources said. The move also includes Canadian military engineers who are training Iraqis on counter improvised explosive techniques. The DND has not released details about the number of Canadian military personnel who are in Iraq and assigned to Operation Impact.











At least half of Australia's only disease-free koala population, a key "insurance" for the species' future, is feared dead, with more badly hurt after bush fires swept through an island sanctuary, rescuers said. Kangaroo Island, a popular nature-based tourist attraction off the coast of South Australia state, is home to many wild populations of native animals including the much-loved koala, where the population was estimated at 50,000. Massive bush fires have flared up in the vast country's south-east in a months-long crisis, killing nearly half a billion native animals in New South Wales state alone, scientists estimate. Conditions have been particularly severe in recent days, with an ongoing blaze on Kangaroo Island spreading rapidly and razing 170,000ha - one-third of the island.



