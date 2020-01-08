Taposh promises to build safe Dhaka for women

Awami League mayoral candidate Barrister Fazle Noor Taposh addressing a program in the city on Tuesday. -AA

Awami League mayoral candidate of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) polls Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Tuesday pledged to build a safe Dhaka for women if he is elected.





He made the promise while speaking at a meeting organised by Jubo League at Mahanagar Natya Mancha, Gulistan.Taposh's pledge came following the rape of a Dhaka University student in the city's Kurmitola area which triggered an angry outcry.





"Our hearts bleed when we see that our sister of Dhaka University is raped. We'll ensure security for our mothers, sisters and aunts so that they can safely reach their destinations and workplaces. We'll build such a Dhaka," he said.The AL mayoral aspirant also said time has come to make a turnaround and journey on a new path, and work with responsibility giving proper leadership for the advancement of Dhaka.





He underscored the need for using the DSCC election as an opportunity to build Dhaka in a planned way. "Dhaka has turned into an unplanned and polluted city. We've to save it. We can't let it die. It must be revived."Taposh also unveiled his plans for the development of the city if he is elected in the polls.





Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and General Secretary Mainul Khan Nikhil were, among others, present.The elections of the two city corporations - DSCC and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) - will be held on January 30.





