Money laundering case against Hafiz will continue: HC





A bench of the High Court (HC) Division cleared the way for a lower court concerned to continue the trial proceedings of a money laundering case against Hafiz Ibrahim rejecting a petition filed by him challenging the trial proceedings of the case and seeking cancellation of the proceedings.





The bench comprising Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq passed the order after hearing arguments from the counsels for the petitioner and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).





Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC while Barrister M Amir-Ul Islam argued for Hafiz Ibrahim."Now there is no legal bar for the Special Court-3 of Dhaka to continue the trial proceedings against Hafiz Ibrahim and his wife Mafruza Sultana and other accused following the HC order," said Khurshid Alam Khan.





The ACC lodged the case with Gulshan Police Station on August 16 in 2011 against BNP leader Hafiz and his wife Mafruza Sultana for laundering US$1.75 lakh to Singapore.The amount was sent to an account at a branch of Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore between 2005 and 2006.

