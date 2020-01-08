Ties with Sri Lanka to be strengthened: President

Outgoing Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Bangladesh AWJ Crisanthe De Silva talking during meeting with Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Tuesday.

Outgoing Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Bangladesh AWJ Crisanthe De Silva met President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Tuesday. "During the meeting, the President appreciated the proactive role of the Sri Lankan high commissioner in strengthening bilateral relations between the two south Asian nations," President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin said while briefing reporters after the meeting.







He said the President expressed his satisfaction over the existing Bangladesh-Sri Lanka bilateral relations, saying there are many similarities between the two countries in many issues, including art and culture.Noting that the existing trade and investment ties between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are very excellent, Abdul Hamid hoped that the ties will further be strengthened in the days to come.





He also stressed on exchanges of more visits of business leaders or representatives between the friendly countries.The Sri Lankan envoy expressed his gratitude to the President for giving him continuous support during his assignment here. He said his country always gives importance to friendly relations with Bangladesh and invested about US$ 500 million here. Crisanthe De Silva also said his country is keen to invest more in Bangladesh. Secretaries concerned to the President were also present.

