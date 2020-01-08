Market bldg constructed on government canal!

A commercial market has illegally been constructed on a government canal at Bitghar village under Nabinagar upazila of Brahmanbaria. -AA



Local influential people have constructed a commercial market grabbing a portion of a government canal in Nabinagar upazila of the district. As a result, the passage of water has stopped hampering irrigation, alleged locals.







During a recent visit, this correspondent found that a portion of the main canal beside Danobir Moheshchandra Bhattacharya Road at Bitghar village in the upazila has been grabbed by local influentials. A commercial market has been constructed filling the canal with sand by a dredger.







It has been allged that local land office has been managed to do this illegal act. Locals said a gang of land grabbers coprising Mobarak Hossain, Monir Hossain, Iqbal Hossain, Ikram Hossain, Yusus, Monir, Amir Hossain, Ali Hossain and Babu of Bitghar village have illegally occupied the cananl.







Though local people protested the illegal occupation, none has paid heed.Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Masum said, "We haven't got any compliant in this connection. If complaint is lodged, necessary action will be taken."





---Ashiqur Rahman Mito, Brahmanbaria

Leave Your Comments