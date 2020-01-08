Advocacy meeting on Vitamin A Plus Campaign held

kaharol Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdul Malek Sarkar attending National Vitamin A Plus Campaign meeting at Kaharol in DInajpur District on Tuesday. -AA



An advocacy meeting was held ahead of the observance of upcoming Vitamin A Plus Campaign at Kaharol upazila hall room at Kaharol upazila conference room in Dinajpur on Tuesday morning.The advocacy meeting was presided over by upazila health and family planning officer Md Mohammad Shafiul Azam which was arranged by Kaharol Upazila Health Complex.





Kaharol Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Abdul Malek Sarker spoke in the program as the chief guest.Kaharol Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Monirul Hasan, upazila vice chairman Hridoy Kumar Roy, Inspector of Police (investigation) Md Mofizul Islam spoke as the special guests in the program.





Project Implemen-tation Officer Md Ziaur Rahman, fisheries officer Abu Zafar Md Sayem, upazila secondary education officer Md Julfikar Ali, UP chairman Md Ataur Rahman Babul, other officers of Kaharol upazila parishad and local journalists were present in the program.







---Sukumar Roy, Kaharol, Dinajpur, AA

