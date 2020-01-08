Blockchain in sales





Sales and business secret is now become a big threat in the open world. Business is a set of activities undertaken with the prospect of sale for the purpose of earning a profit.







All of the business activities have a set of secret terms and conditions to close the business deal.Profit guarantee a consistent stream of capital for the modernization and augmentation of business activities in the future likewise show the scale of stability, efficiency, and advancement of the business organization.





Since the 1950s, salespeople needed a handful of critical skills: connecting with potential customers, listening to their needs, and forming a strong relationship based on trust.Research by Salesforce reveals that 75 percent of buyers expect companies to understand their needs, and 79 percent want to interact with a salesperson they trust.





Today's buyers want to trust their vendors and suppliers, and that can be done only if salespeople listen carefully to what buyers need and want. Then came the 1980s, 1990s, and 2020s things adding fourth revolutionary technology in sales; results comes Blockchain.







Now, salespeople needed to learn how to crunch numbers and work with customer relationship management (CRM) systems in a blockchain.Today, many sales managers and sales teams are almost constantly connected to their screens, devices, apps, and online tools. While these technologies are designed to improve sales effectiveness.





These technologies are helping to grab the business opportunity and gaps of competitors through filtering of blockchain information. This blockchain process has been in place since the advent of the modern banking system to monitor transections.Does this prophesied revolution have far reaching implications on the sales organization?







The answer is complicated, but suggests that sales leaders pay close attention as developments unfold. Meanwhile, Coca Cola has been running various projects for over a year on how it can use Blockchain technology to improve the transparency of labor conditions among its work force. A working group plans to tackle employee labor agreements and verification using smart contracts.







Blockchain:Cryptography to create a secure linkage between records.Network partners can be internal or external to the company, and we don't have to know anything about the operating systems or technology a partner may use.Thus blockchain eliminates the needs for a centralized third party to store and validate the records.





Blockchain in sales:Blockchain offers solutions to problems with inter link of sales recordthat are already in the process of being managed through other technological solutions or manual. However, these incremental changes taken together could mean a significantly streamlined end-to-end sales process and sales team drives.Here are some key featured areas of blockchain in sales could be impactful:





Operational Transparency and trust:Blockchain is built on the premise of trust and operational transparency, an image that sales organizations labor to project. Sales reps want their clients to trust them, but often this trust is hard to build due to the centralized nature of information.







Sales reps can be the gatekeepers of knowledge, and buyers have few resources to verify the information presented to them. The information that sellers wants to circulate to the buyers can be put on the ledger and can be accessed independently by the potential buyers though blockchain.





With the initiation of the internet, buyers have indeed gained substantially greater access through peer to peer feedback, online reviews, and competitor analysis. Blockchain technology could help with this next step and establish complete transparency.





CRM:Customers are increasingly becoming more cautious of providing personal data online due to the growing fear of data hacks and data misappropriation.







Hence CRM tools need to adobe to cater to these concerns. A blockchain-based CRM could solve this problem and address issues that plague current CRM softwares: fragmented existence of data that is often hard to analyze.Blockchain-based CRM could deliver more data consistency without sacrificing application flexibility.







For a sales rep this could mean greater success in scoring and qualifying leads. Poor leads could be marked as such throughout the organization and this system could eliminate duplicated effort. An open ledger would also ensure that leads can be tracked and their position in the sales pipeline is clear.





Recordkeeping:The blockchain can be used as a data storage and recordkeeping memories. Contracts, correspondences, proposals, memos, receipts, and any other document can be stored digitally on a blockchain, giving businesses a clear and accurate image of what happened and when. This form of transparent record keeping will also simultaneously eliminate false self-reporting by sales reps who are just looking to meet their quotas.





Speed of Transaction:Transactions and ledger updates through blockchain are instantaneous throughout the operational system. Thus, precious time is not lost waiting for bank transfers to go through. Sales reps could receive payments quickly and get their commissions on time.





Channel Management:Tracking sales after a product has been sold to a vendor is often a huge challenge for companies with indirect channel partners. Companies have no control over the end-user experience and little visibility into the sales process after the initial sales.







This problem is highly relevant to the high-tech industry; according to an estimate by Accenture, 80% of all sales are indirect sales. Such companies are forced to invest in collecting sales data through expensive third-party aggregators.





In principle Blockchain has the ability to completely change the way such sales happen. Since the ledger is publicly visible, high-tech companies could easily track sales down to the end user and get full visibility into their sales process.





That said, any adoption of the blockchain technology in the indirect sales channel would require significant investment by channel partners. On the other hand, increased transparency would mean that companies are less reliant on channel partners and third-party data brokers for data. These two factors together may result in reluctance of the broader ecosystem to adopt the technology.





Salesforce management:Managing a sales team is no easy task. You have the potential to either make or break your sales reps and there's tons of conflicting information out there. It's not always easy to find a balance between encouraging quality performance and pushing sales reps with new goals.





Effective sales managers recruit top sales leaders, provide them with the tools they need to bring in sales and watch the numbers grow. But it isn't always as simple as that.Sales managers can both inspire their teams and help them reach their goals or crush their morale, which leads to a decrease in your company's profitability.





It can be hard to know what your sales team truly needs from you to hit their goals, make profits, and drive sales. That's why we've compiled these strategies to help you run a killer sales team through blockchain.As a sales manager, your success depends on your team's ability to meet performance goals. But sometimes, it's hard to control and motivate reps.





Block chain in B2B and B2C:The sales processes through B2B, are based on relationships and responsibility.B2B sales relationships also require more outfield, expertise product knowledge, on the ground work, beating down doors and they also have a longer sales cycle than B2C sales.The responsibility is on the reps to ensure the correct data is given to the client pre & post sales.







Only blockchain offers a single, shared ledger showing all transactions, approvals and certifications to all parties, in real time, and therefore enable more efficient and faster service delivery - access to a shared audit trail that will make billing and account receivable processes more accurate and transparent, meaning there should be fewer disputed invoices.





Salesforce Research Said, "Blockchain will create new business 73%, transfer security 73%and will improve partnership63%".





Things are clear. Blockchain in sales is growing with technological revolution. Once the underlying issues that limit it are resolved, it is likely to play some part in the future of sales, and as sales leaders we will continue to monitor it closely. In contrast of Bangladesh, as a highest GDP growth rate (8.0) in Asia, so, no way to think back with limitation ofimplementation of CRM blockchain; think slowly adaptation. Nowadays, business sustainability will be totally depended on adaptation of technology with revolution.





Engr Md Shahin Alom is deputy general manager (sales and marketing) in MJL Bangladesh Limited

