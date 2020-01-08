Kangana Ranaut considers marriage?





Kangana Ranaut may be known for her scathing remarks and her bold roles, but the actress recently revealed a softer side of herself, saying that she is open to marriage. However, she finds it challenging to find a partner who is on the same wavelength as her.







"Undeniably, I have always felt it is difficult to find someone who will be on the same level. However, after having met Nitesh Tiwari (husband of Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari), and noticing them so amicable and loving in their marriage, my opinion on marriage has changed.







He supports his wife so wholeheartedly. Marriage seems possible to me now," she shares. Having such a strong persona herself, Kangana says she is looking for a partner with similar traits. "He should be someone more intelligent, beautiful (handsome), and more talented than me," she reveals. Any takers?





Leave Your Comments