Back to school for Vidya





Vidya Balan had a ball with students of IIT Mumbai at their annual festival named Mood Indigo. She returned to the institute after nearly a decade, and she is glad to be back. "I have some lovely memories. It is exciting to be back here after ten years. I have also come here as a student of St Xavier's College to be a part of Mood Indigo. Since I have started my year at IIT Powai, I am feeling very intelligent," said the actress, who will reprise the role of human supercomputer 'Shakuntala Devi' in a biopic slated for release soon. Vidya also broke into an impromptu jig after receiving a bouquet, much to the delight of the audience.



