Ratajkowski's emotional message



Emily Ratajkowski says she's "come full circle" and is all about "body positivity" and inspiring young girls. Now, the model hopes young girls see that and feel that way about themselves.Towards this, says People, Emily, who's 28 years old now, shared a throwback photo of her 14-year-old self, wearing a bikini and posing for the camera.





"I used to like showing people this photo of me at 14 to prove that my body is natural. Now I'm a little sad it exists at all. I was just a kid in this picture and I wish the world had encouraged my 14-year-old self to be more than just my body," read some of what she wrote on her Instagram.





She concluded her caption by asking 14-year-old girls to read lots of books and understand that Instagram shows just a very small fraction of complete and beautifully complex human beings. Many of Emily's famous friends, such as Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton cheered on her comment.





---Agencies

Leave Your Comments