Shraddha's New Year resolution

The year 2019 was an astounding year which had its own wins and Shraddha Kapoor really had a good one as the actress charted two superhit films and both did really good where both the characters were poles apart. The 'Chhichhori Stree of the year', popularly hailed as for her successful trajectory enjoyed back to back success this year.







The actress received nothing but praise for the on-screen performances. Looking back at 2019, the actress shares, "Honestly, it was extremely delightful and satisfying that two of my films got me so much love from fans. It was a busy year but I totally love being caught up with work. I would call 2019 a content and happy year - on the professional as well as personal front - since I could also spend some quality time with my family.





But this year, a full-fledged family holiday is on the cards." Adding to her professional life success, Shraddha added, "To see your work getting widespread acceptance and appreciation is what I strive for as an actor. Both the films were very different from one another but still, they received lots of love.







So, I feel really good and want to keep delivering the best to the audience." Undoubtedly, fans are counting days to watch Shraddha in her next with her new look and character. The amount of love she is able to generate with the talent has grown immensely which is definitely praiseworthy.





