New Year, kinder India: John

John Abraham



John Abraham is not one to hold his tongue when he speaks on issues that are close to his heart. "Infrastructure-wise, we are a disaster for the visually impaired and the differently-abled. This is not my way of criticizing the government, but then we are a far cry away from providing proper logistics and support for the differently-abled people in public spaces and transport. I think we must move in the proper direction.







We are a progressive nation and quickly to ensure that we should see a differently-abled person move comfortably in public space," said the 'Dhoom' actor at a recent event to launch the Braille edition of the Kama Sutra.





John, who is a brand ambassador for the National Association for the Blind, says that we should learn from the West. "Many European counties and the USA have a system that is not just inclusive of differently-abled people, but animals as well. It is only in our country where we push differently-abled people and we don't care about anyone; we stone animals. We need to be kinder to humans and animals alike, and I hope we graduate," he shares.





--- Agencies

